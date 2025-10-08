Dan Campbell rips “bogus report” that Lions complained about low hits on Aidan Hutchinson

On ESPN’s pregame show prior to the Week Three Lions-Ravens game, Adam Schefter reported that the Lions had asked the league to monitor low blocks on defensive end Aidan Hutchinson, as the Lions were supposedly concerned that both the Packers and Bears had been hitting Hutchinson low in the first two weeks of the season.

Lions coach Dan Campbell was asked about that report today, and he said no such request was ever made by anyone on the Lions to the league office.

“That’s bogus. That’s a bogus report. I don’t know where that came from. Nobody from here ever did that. That’s bull,” Campbell said.

Campbell was asked if anything has changed about the way teams are attacking Hutchinson since the first two weeks, and Campbell said nothing has changed and the Lions weren’t expecting anything to change.

“No. No, man. Nope. Game’s played a certain way, that’s the way it goes, man. It doesn’t matter whether we’re doing it or someone else is doing it to our guys. We know that and we play accordingly,” Campbell said.

Hutchinson, whose 2024 season was cut short by a broken leg, is healthy and off to a strong start in 2025. And he doesn’t look concerned with how opposing teams are trying to block him.