nbc_pft_loomisoncarr_240510.jpg
It’s ‘up or out’ for Carr in year two with Saints
Defining a modern-day system QB in the NFL
Defining a modern-day system QB in the NFL
nbc_pft_bradymanning_240510.jpg
Do Brady, Manning have a rivalry in retirement?

cash_hundreds_sheet_200
Private equity firms prepare for NFL opportunities
Aaron Rodgers thinks Robert Kennedy Jr. is "in danger"
Aaron Rodgers thinks Robert Kennedy Jr. is “in danger”
Bills need receivers; where will they find them?
Bills need receivers; where will they find them?

FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
nbc_pft_loomisoncarr_240510.jpg
It’s ‘up or out’ for Carr in year two with Saints
nbc_pft_definingsystemqb_240510.jpg
Defining a modern-day system QB in the NFL
nbc_pft_bradymanning_240510.jpg
Do Brady, Manning have a rivalry in retirement?

cash_hundreds_sheet_200
Private equity firms prepare for NFL opportunities
NFL: Washington Commanders at New York Jets
Aaron Rodgers thinks Robert Kennedy Jr. is “in danger”
Syndication: Democrat and Chronicle
Bills need receivers; where will they find them?

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Dan Campbell to miss Lions rookie minicamp for personal reasons

  
Published May 10, 2024 08:10 AM

Lions rookies will be at the team’s facility for a minicamp this weekend, but they’ll have to wait a little longer for their first chance to work with the team’s head coach.

Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press reports that Dan Campbell will not be at the team’s rookie minicamp. Campbell will be absent due to personal reasons.

Per the report, Campbell is expected to be back with the team later this month.

After the rookie minicamp is complete, the Lions will resume the second phase of their offseason program. They will begin their organized team activities on May 21 and hold their mandatory minicamp from June 4 to 6.