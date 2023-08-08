Dan Campbell: We need to see if Teddy Bridgewater’s still got it

Lions head coach Dan Campbell has worked with quarterback Teddy Bridgewater in the past and he’s about to do so again.

The Lions have agreed to a deal with Bridgewater, but don’t expect to have him on the practice field until next week. Campbell was an assistant in New Orleans when Bridgewater piloted the team to a 5-0 record while Drew Brees was injured and he said on Tuesday that Bridgewater “kept the heading right where we needed it” during that stint. The Lions are looking for someone to do the same thing should something happen to Jared Goff and Campbell said the team will see if Bridgewater or Nate Sudfeld is the right guy for that role.

“I think that’s what this is about,” Campbell said, via Christian Booher of SI.com. “The guy that’s gonna give you the best chance to win a game if you’re gonna need them. You may have to play a little different, that’s fine, every game’s different. You have to be a little more conservative or a little more aggressive in different areas of the game and the phases. Certainly, we know, that brings a different level of competition in. Teddy’s got skins on the wall, he’s done it, and we need to see if he’s still got it. That’s all.”

Third-round pick Hendon Hooker is also on the roster, but his recovery from a torn ACL means he’s likely to be something close to a redshirt during his rookie season.