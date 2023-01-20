Dan Quinn: I planned ahead to be in playoffs and interviewing for head coaching jobs

Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn is juggling a couple of things heading into the weekend.

He’s getting the Dallas defense ready to face the 49ers on Sunday and he’s also set to interview for the Broncos head coaching job on Friday. On Friday, Quinn was asked about the balancing act and said that it was something that he planned for many months ago in order to be sure that he’d be able to handle everything that’s on his plate this week.

“Back in the spring and the summer, I planned for us to be in the playoffs ,” Quinn said, via Jori Epstein of Yahoo Sports. “So I planned for these conversations if I was fortunate to have them . . . Doing the work early allows you to really feel relaxed so you don’t have to change.”

Quinn was a head coaching candidate in Denver and elsewhere last offseason, so he had every reason to believe that he’d be up for jobs again in this cycle. The Cowboys being in the divisional round may not have been as sure a thing, but it certainly won’t hurt Quinn’s chances of landing his second opportunity to lead a team this time around.