Chicago Buckingham Fountain
Friday 5: Chicago Street Race just part of significant change to the schedule
Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim v Texas Rangers
Mike Trout elected to 11th All-Star Game, 4 Texas players chosen to start
Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani hits Angels-record 14th homer in June in 9-7 loss to the White Sox

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
oly_swm400im_nationals_230629_1920x1080_2239707203506.jpg
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Dan Quinn: I planned ahead to be in playoffs and interviewing for head coaching jobs

  
Published January 20, 2023 05:19 AM
nbc_pft_dalsfpreview_230120
January 20, 2023 08:26 AM
Even with a rookie quarterback at the helm for the 49ers, Dallas' defense is going to have its hands full against San Francisco's offense, but the Cowboys might be able to rattle Brock Purdy if they can get pressure on him early.

Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn is juggling a couple of things heading into the weekend.

He’s getting the Dallas defense ready to face the 49ers on Sunday and he’s also set to interview for the Broncos head coaching job on Friday. On Friday, Quinn was asked about the balancing act and said that it was something that he planned for many months ago in order to be sure that he’d be able to handle everything that’s on his plate this week.

“Back in the spring and the summer, I planned for us to be in the playoffs ,” Quinn said, via Jori Epstein of Yahoo Sports. “So I planned for these conversations if I was fortunate to have them . . . Doing the work early allows you to really feel relaxed so you don’t have to change.”

Quinn was a head coaching candidate in Denver and elsewhere last offseason, so he had every reason to believe that he’d be up for jobs again in this cycle. The Cowboys being in the divisional round may not have been as sure a thing, but it certainly won’t hurt Quinn’s chances of landing his second opportunity to lead a team this time around.