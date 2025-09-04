Dan Quinn: Jayden Daniels has a really rare focus, the best of the best have that

Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels effectively set the world on fire with his 2024 season, winning offensive rookie of the year as he helped lead Washington to the NFC Championship Game.

How will Daniels follow up that successful season? Head coach Dan Quinn is confident the young quarterback is approaching it the right way.

“Yeah, you guys have been around him enough to know that he has a rare focus about him and the best players I’ve been around have had that through my years,” Quinn said in his Wednesday press conference. “And so, I think he sees it more as an opportunity to say, ‘Alright, I’m going to go do this. I’m going to go find ways to improve and get better.’ And so, that’s what I see throughout the offseason with him, coming into training camp but he just keeps this focus about him that is really rare, and the best of the best have that.

“[H]e does not back off of that and he doesn’t look too far down the line, which I really appreciate. He just, man, we’re going to throw a good practice, he just doesn’t get too far out over his skis and I think that’s one of the things I really admire about him.”

In 17 games last season, Daniels completed 69 percent of his passes for 3,568 yards with 25 touchdowns and nine interceptions. He also rushed for 891 yards with six TDs.