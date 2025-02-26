Dan Quinn, Josh Harris get high marks from their players, a reason for team’s rise in NFLPA survey

The Commanders were the lowest-ranked team in the NFLPA’s team report cards for the 2023 season. That prompted owner Josh Harris to proclaim, “I’m not an F-minus guy.”

Harris’ changes to the organization before the start of his second season, including the hiring of head coach Dan Quinn, saw the Commanders rise to 11th in the latest poll.

“This really shows the point of this project,” NFLPA chief strategy officer JC Tretter said. “If you’ve been to the Commanders’ facility, it’s still the same facility. He didn’t knock down walls, but he made changes in staffing, changes in what players were asking for. . . . He changed the culture.

“He hired Dan Quinn, who was the No. 1 ranked head coach. He improved food services, added a family daycare facility. There was a huge jump in family services, and their travel accommodations dramatically improved. Those were major changes, and none of those are $50 million investments. Those are small investments. Huge change. Kudos to Josh Harris and Dan Quinn.”

Quinn ranked first among coaches ahead of Atlanta’s Raheem Morris, Minnesota’s Kevin O’Connell and Kansas City’s Andy Reid. One hundred percent of Commanders players said Quinn is efficient with their time, and they also said Quinn is highly receptive to locker room feedback to the team’s needs.

“Looking at the whole survey, overall, all of us want to chase improvement,” Quinn said. “That’s this year. That’s next year. That’s the year after. I love this crew that we get to work with, but it’s the organization. We do so many things together. That’s why I wanted to give a shout-out to Josh and the vision of what it can be here. We’re going to work really hard to make that vision come to life.”