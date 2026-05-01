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Dan Quinn: Sonny Styles “definitely capable” of wearing green dot as a rookie

  
Published May 1, 2026 09:02 AM

Linebacker Sonny Styles is going to play a big role for the Commanders after being drafted seventh overall and one facet of his role will be determined on the practice field in the coming weeks.

During an appearance on The Rich Eisen Show, Quinn said that the first-round pick has “unique traits” for a linebacker because he began his time at Ohio State as a defensive back. Quinn said that the “football acumen” will allow the Commanders to use him in a variety of ways that could include relaying the team’s defensive plans as the player with a green dot on his helmet to hear play calls from coaches.

“In practice, we’ll certainly consider that,” Quinn said. “A number of guys will have it during the practice time. He is definitely capable of that. It’s one of the nice things now with the guys already doing that in college.”

Styles’ physical tools suggest he won’t be coming off the field much and that makes him an even likelier choice to wind up as the defensive centerpiece in Washington.