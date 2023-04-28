 Skip navigation
Phillips 66 National Championships - Day 2
Annie Lazor, Olympic breaststroke medalist, sets swimming retirement, move to coaching
oly_swm200bu_nationals_230627_1920x1080_2238033475712.jpg
2023 U.S. Swimming Championships results
oly_sww100br_nationals_230630_1920x1080.jpg
Lilly King makes it 16 in a row, Lydia Jacoby makes first world team at swimming nationals

D'Andre Swift's future in doubt after Lions draft Jahmyr Gibbs

  
Published April 28, 2023 02:36 AM
April 27, 2023 09:56 PM
The Detroit Lions could have taken Bijan Robinson at No. 6. Instead, they trade back and take a different running back, Jahmyr Gibbs out of Alabama.

The Lions made the shocking decision to spend the 12th overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft on running back Jahmyr Gibbs a month after signing running back David Montgomery to a three-year, $12 million contract, which means the backfield in Detroit is getting crowded.

Perhaps too crowded for D’Andre Swift, who averaged a solid 5.5 yards per carry last season but now may not have a place on the Lions.

Lions General Manager Brad Holmes sounded on Thursday night like he’d be open to trading Swift.

“He’s still on our roster,” Holmes said of Swift. “He’s still part of our team. He’s still under contract with us. He’s a dynamic football player. It hasn’t really changed the math there yet, but it’s early.”

If there’s a team out there that wants Swift, who’s heading into the final year of his rookie contract and due a $1.77 million base salary this season, that team probably won’t have to give up much to trade for him. The Lions appear ready to move on.