D’Andre Swift’s future in doubt after Lions draft Jahmyr Gibbs

The Lions made the shocking decision to spend the 12th overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft on running back Jahmyr Gibbs a month after signing running back David Montgomery to a three-year, $12 million contract, which means the backfield in Detroit is getting crowded.

Perhaps too crowded for D’Andre Swift, who averaged a solid 5.5 yards per carry last season but now may not have a place on the Lions.

Lions General Manager Brad Holmes sounded on Thursday night like he’d be open to trading Swift.

“He’s still on our roster,” Holmes said of Swift. “He’s still part of our team. He’s still under contract with us. He’s a dynamic football player. It hasn’t really changed the math there yet, but it’s early.”

If there’s a team out there that wants Swift, who’s heading into the final year of his rookie contract and due a $1.77 million base salary this season, that team probably won’t have to give up much to trade for him. The Lions appear ready to move on.