Daniel Jones cuts Commanders lead to 24-16

The Giants are trying to mount a comeback in the fourth quarter against the Commanders.

Quarterback Daniel Jones ran through a tackle and scored a two-yard touchdown to cut Washington’s lead to 24-16 with 9:25 left to play in the game. The Giants went for two and ran Jones again, but he was stopped short of the end zone.

Jones also threw a touchdown pass in the first half, but he ended the first 30 minutes with zero passing yards. He’s up to 115 yards and has found Malik Nabers eight times since halftime.

The Commanders scored touchdowns on their final three drives of the first half, but they haven’t hd the same success moving the ball in the second half. That will have to change for them to pull out another win.