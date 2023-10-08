Daniel Jones heads to locker room with neck injury

Giants quarterback Daniel Jones got sacked 10 times last Monday night, but he only lasted six sacks this week.

Jones left the game after being sacked by Dolphins edge rusher Andrew Van Ginkel in the fourth quarter. Jones went to the locker room after being evaluated in the sideline medical tent and the team announced that he has been ruled out with a neck injury.

Jones was 14-of-20 for 119 yards while playing behind an offensive line that was missing three players to start the game. Joshua Ezeudu started in place of Andrew Thomas at left tackle, but was pulled after Jones’ injury and the team also saw right guard Marcus McKethan leave with a knee injury.

Tyrod Taylor is now quarterbacking the Giants and the Dolphins lead 31-16 with just over seven minutes to play.