Daniel Jones officially off injury report, set to play vs. Chiefs

Daniel Jones is officially set to play against the Chiefs.

Jones has no injury designation on the Colts’ final report, which means the QB will be behind center on Sunday.

Indianapolis added Jones to the injury report on Thursday with a calf issue. Head coach Shane Steichen told reporters on Friday that Jones’ injury was more to his fibula than to his calf, but he was able to practice in full.

In 10 games this season, Jones has completed 70 percent of his passes for 2,659 yards with 15 touchdowns and seven interceptions.

Additionally, defensive end Tyquan Lewis (groin) and cornerback Charvarius Ward (concussion) are questionable. Ward, however, appears likely to play based on Steichen’s comments earlier in the day.

Linebacker Jaylon Carlies (ankle) has been ruled out while still on IR.

Defensive end Samson Ebukam (knee) and receiver Anthony Gould (knee) are both off the injury report and are set to play.