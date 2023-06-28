Daniel Jones, Saquon Barkley “talking all the time,” getting together when they can

Giants quarterback Daniel Jones and running back Saquon Barkley played big roles in getting the team to the playoffs last season, but they got different responses on the contract front this offseason.

Jones signed a multi-year extension ahead of free agency while Barkley received a franchise tag that he has yet to sign. That kept Barkley from taking part in the team’s offseason program, but Jones said this week that it has not kept him and the running back from working together as they prepare for the 2023 season.

“Saquon is always working hard, he’s always going to be in good shape, he’s always going to look good,” Jones said, via Ryan Dunleavy of the New York Post. “Anyone who has been around him is going to expect that from him. We’re talking all the time , staying in touch, getting together when we can. I know he’s got a lot going on, and I really hope the two sides can come together.”

Barkley and the Giants have until July 17 to work out a long-term deal. In the interim, Jones said he plans to gather teammates for workouts in Charlotte and Barkley could be part of that group even if his impasse with the Giants remains in place.