Daniel Jones’ second TD pass gives Colts 14-3 lead over Chiefs

So far, the Colts are rolling against the Chiefs.

Daniel Jones tossed his second touchdown pass of the day to give Indianapolis a 14-3 lead over Kansas City with 10:31 left in the second quarter.

had converted third-and-1 with a QB keeper to move the chains. Then he converted another third-and-1 with a short pass on the left side to Ashton Dulin that the receiver took all the way down to Kansas City’s 5-yard line.

A play later, Jones connected with tight end Drew Ogletree in the back of the end zone for a 4-yard touchdown.

While the Chiefs got on the board with a field goal to cap their second drive, they should have scored a touchdown. Right tackle Jawaan Taylor was flagged for a facemask penalty that took tight end Travis Kelce’s direct snap, 4-yard rushing TD off the board. While Taylor’s penalty was a questionable call, Taylor’s hands were too high for proper technique.

The Chiefs eventually had to settle for a 28-yard field goal by Harrison Butker for their first three points of the game.