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Daniel Jones takes part in individual drills, Anthony Richardson first QB up in 11-on-11

  
Published May 27, 2026 02:19 PM

There’s some positive news on the injury front when it comes to the Colts and their starting quarterback.

According to multiple reporters on the scene, Daniel Jones participated in individual drills during Indianapolis’ Wednesday OTA practice.

Jones suffered a torn Achilles tendon in early December. But the stated goal from both the team and the quarterback himself has been for him to be able to play Week 1.

Jones, however, did not participate in 7-on-7 or 11-on-11 drills on Wednesday.

Once the Colts reached that point in practice, Anthony Richardson took over as QB1.

Richardson was — and presumably still could be — on the trading block. But after Indianapolis was unable to find a trade partner earlier in the offseason, the QB reported to the Colts’ building and has been a part of the offseason program.

Riley Leonard and Seth Henigan are also on Indianapolis’ roster at QB.