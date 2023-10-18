Daniel Jones will throw at Wednesday’s practice, is not cleared for contact

Giants quarterback Daniel Jones missed last Sunday’s game against the Bills with a neck injury and he is not on track to return to action this week.

Head coach Brian Daboll said that Jones will be on the practice field and throwing the football on Wednesday, but that he has not been cleared for contact. Unless that changes, Jones will not be able to play against the Commanders this weekend.

Daboll reiterated that Jones will be the starter once he’s cleared and that the team does not believe that Jones is at risk of missing the rest of the season because of this injury.

Tyrod Taylor started against the Bills in last Sunday’s 14-9 loss and will remain set to start again this week as long as Jones is not cleared for full football activities.