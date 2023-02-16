Danny Shelton, Ihmir Smith-Marsette among 12 to sign future deals with Chiefs

The Chiefs did more than celebrate their Super Bowl championship with a parade through Kansas City on Wednesday.

The team also signed a dozen players who were on their practice squad to future contracts. All 12 players will be on the team’s 90-man offseason roster.

Defensive tackle Danny Shelton, center Austin Reiter, and wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette are part of that group. Shelton, who was a 2015 first-round pick in Cleveland, appeared in one game for the Chiefs in 2022.

Reiter started a pair of Super Bowls for the Chiefs before spending the 2021 season with the Dolphins and returning to the Chiefs practice squad. He was elevated for the Super Bowl, but was inactive against the Eagles.

Smith-Marsette played six games with the Bears in 2022 before landing in Kansas City. He made two appearances for the Chiefs.

Tight ensd Kendall Blanton, defensive back Dicaprio Bootle, tight end Matt Bushman, guard Mike Caliendo, linebacker Cole Christiansen, running back Jerrion Ealy, quarterback Chris Oladokun, running back La’Mical Perine, and wide receiver Cornell Powell round out the group.