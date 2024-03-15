Dante Pettis signs one-year deal with Bears

The Bears signed receiver/return specialist Dante Pettis to a one-year contract Friday, the team announced.

Pettis, 28, spent the 2022 season with the Bears, appearing in all 17 games with seven starts. He caught 19 passes for 245 yards and three touchdowns, rushed for 37 yards on two carries and averaged 9.1 yards on 18 punt returns.

He did not play in 2023 after the Bears waived him with an injury designation Sept. 6.

Before joining the Bears, Pettis appeared in 33 games with 12 starts for the 49ers (2018-20) and Giants (2020-21). He totaled 52 passes for 739 yards and nine touchdowns.

The 49ers made him a second-round pick in 2018.

His father, Gary Pettis, is in his 30th season as a Major League Baseball coach and his 10th with the Houston Astros after an 11-year MLB playing career as an outfielder.