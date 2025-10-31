DaQuan Jones ruled out for Week 9 vs. Chiefs with calf injury

One of Buffalo’s starters will continue to be sidelined for Sunday’s game against Kansas City.

Head coach Sean McDermott announced during his weekly interview with WGR550 that defensive tackle DaQuan Jones (calf) will miss a third consecutive game.

Jones has not practiced all week. He’s recorded eight total tackles with 2.0 sacks in five games this season after starting 16 games for the club in 2024.

Additionally, receiver Joshua Palmer (knee/ankle) and linebacker Shaq Thompson (hamstring) have also been ruled out for Sunday.

Thompson did not practice on Thursday, with McDermott noting that his hamstring injury has been lingering and resurfaced at the start of Wednesday’s session.

Still on the practice squad, receiver Gabe Davis is not going to play this week after returning to the field from an injury.

“I thought he thought he looked good, did some good things,” McDermott said, via Maddy Glab of the team’s website. “He won’t practice today, more than likely, a little bit of inflammation coming off yesterday’s practice. So, he’ll be out today, and we’ll see where he goes from there.”

On injured reserve with a knee injury, safety Taylor Rapp is likely done for the season after having knee surgery this week, McDermott said in his press conference.