Darius Slayton is the 2025 NFLPA Alan Page Award winner

The NFL Players Association announced at a press conference in New Orleans on Wednesday that Giants wide receiver Darius Slayton has been named the Alan Page Award winner for this year.

Slayton was one of five finalists selected from the NFLPA’s 18 weekly Community MVPs and he is being honored for contributing $50,000 to provide gifts and household essentials to 24 New York families in 2024. His Left-Hand, Right-Hand Foundation partnered with youth football programs connected to the New York Police Department for a third-annual holiday event.

At the press conference, Slayton credited his parents for instilling him with the desire to serve others.

“Winning this award means more than words can describe,” Slayton said in a statement released by the NFLPA. “The main goal for me and my family has always been to be able to give back to the people in our communities.”

The NFLPA will donate $100,000 to Slayton’s foundation in recognition of his award.