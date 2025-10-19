 Skip navigation
DaRon Bland scores his sixth career pick-six

  
Published October 19, 2025 06:54 PM

DaRon Bland greeted Marcus Mariota rudely when the Commanders backup quarterback entered the game.

Bland intercepted Mariota’s second pass after he replaced Jayden Daniels, who injured a hamstring early in the third quarter. Bland went 68 yards for a touchdown.

It is Bland’s sixth career pick-six, but his first since Week 12 of 2023 against Washington. That was one of five interception returns for touchdowns in his only All-Pro season.

Rod Woodson holds the NFL record with 12 pick-sixes.

Bland’s heroics has the Cowboys leading 41-15 late in the third quarter.

They scored their first touchdown of the second half on a 5-yard Jake Ferguson reception from Dak Prescott. It was Ferguson’s second score of the day.

Prescott is 17-of-25 for 229 yards and three touchdowns.