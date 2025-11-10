 Skip navigation
Daron Payne will appeal one-game suspension for punching Amon-Ra St. Brown

  
Published November 10, 2025 06:49 PM

The rain in Spain may or may not fall on Daron Payne.

The Commanders defensive tackle will appeal his one-game suspension for punching Lions receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown, via John Keim of ESPN.com. With the Commanders playing in Madrid on Sunday, he won’t be able to make the trip unless he prevails.

It’s been a mixed bag this year for suspended players. Lions safety Brian Branch’s one-game suspension for hitting Chiefs receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster after a Week 5 game was upheld. The one-game suspension imposed on Broncos linebacker Dre Greenlaw for accosting referee Brad Allen after a Week 7 win over the Giants also was upheld. More recently, the one-game suspension of Commanders linebacker Frankie Luvu for his third hip-drop tackle of the season was modified to a $100,000 fine.

The season began with the league suspending Eagles defensive tackle Jalen Carter one game with pay for spitting on Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott before the first offensive snap of the game. Carter had been ejected. (Carter did not appeal.)

Payne was ejected, too. His infraction came with nine minutes left in the second quarter. Enough time apparently had elapsed to couple the ejection with an unpaid suspension.

The stakes for Payne are much higher than a paid trip to Spain. He’ll lose $1.087 million, based on his salary of $19.56 million for 2025.

The appeals are heard by one of three hearing officers who are jointly hired and paid by the NFL and the NFL Players Association. Sooner than later, Payne and the Commanders will find out whether he’ll be making the trek to Europe for a Week 11 game against the Dolphins.