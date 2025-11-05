Darren Mougey: Breece Hall will help us compete, try to win games for the rest of the season

The Jets headlined deadline day with their deals involving cornerback Sauce Gardner and defensive tackle Quinnen Williams, but they did not make a move involving a player whose name came up in a lot of trade chatter this year.

Running back Breece Hall was seen as a trade candidate during the offseason and speculation didn’t die down during the team’s 1-7 start to the season. Hall remains with the Jets, however, and General Manager Darren Mougey was asked at a Tuesday press conference about why the Jets did not ship him out on a day that otherwise felt like the kickoff to a major rebuild.

“I wouldn’t call it a teardown,” Mougey said, via SNY. “I understand the question. Through this process, we talk about a lot of things. We field a lot of calls and we have values. Breece is a talented player and he is going to help us compete and win games the rest of the season.”

Hall is in the final year of his rookie deal and Mougey gave no indication about how the Jets would approach using the franchise tag or re-signing Hall come 2026. Answers on that front will have to wait and Hall’s play the rest of the way could determine the course things take in March.