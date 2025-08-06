 Skip navigation
Jones has blunt response about handshake deals
NFL informs teams of a ban on smelling salts
Donald teases comeback if Rams trade for Parsons

Cowboys need to call Micah Parsons's agent, ASAFP
Cowboys need to call Micah Parsons’s agent, ASAFP
Iowa hires former NFL G.M. Scott Pioli as "consultant"
Iowa hires former NFL G.M. Scott Pioli as “consultant”
Syndication: Detroit Free Press
D.J. Reed immediately noticed a different energy with the Lions than the Jets
Jones has blunt response about handshake deals
NFL informs teams of a ban on smelling salts
Donald teases comeback if Rams trade for Parsons

Cowboys need to call Micah Parsons’s agent, ASAFP
Iowa hires former NFL G.M. Scott Pioli as “consultant”
D.J. Reed immediately noticed a different energy with the Lions than the Jets
Darren Waller’s return is “tricky” with joint practices upcoming

  
Published August 6, 2025 06:45 PM

Dolphins tight end Darren Waller remains on the active/physically unable to perform list after coming out of retirement. He is about a week away from working his way back into practice, coach Mike McDaniel said Wednesday, but it’s going to be “tricky” with joint practices upcoming.

The Dolphins go against the Bears and Lions back-to-back.

It’s a little tricky because you’re bringing a guy back, and is his first practice a joint practice?” McDaniel said Wednesday, via the South Florida Sun Sentinel. “So, it’s about a week, but it’s a little tricky in terms of what practice. We’ll feel our way through that, and you’re just trying to be smart with that.”

Waller, who has not played since the 2023 season, has worked on the side in camp.

His agent, Drew Rosenhaus, said on WSVN this week that Waller will be ready for the start of the season.

Waller is listed as the starting tight end on the Dolphins’ initial depth chart.