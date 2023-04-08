 Skip navigation
Daryl Johnston promoted to USFL president of football operations

  
Published April 8, 2023 07:54 AM
nbc_pft_usflxflnewrule_230216
February 16, 2023 09:14 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms argue the pros and cons to the USFL and XFL revising the touchback rule on fumbles to give the ball back to the offense, and how it relates to the current NFL rules.

Daryl “Moose” Johnston, the former Cowboys fullback and longtime NFL broadcaster, is getting a new job with the USFL.

Johnston, who was previously vice president of football operations, has been promoted to president of football operations, according to Forbes. Brian Woods previously served in the president role but resigned at the end of 2022.

The USFL doesn’t have a commissioner, so Johnston is the highest-ranking football executive in the league. Fox Sports, where Johnston is employed as an analyst, owns the USFL.

Johnston has long maintained an interest in minor league football. He was general manager of the San Antonio Commanders of the Alliance of American Football in 2018 and director of player personnel for the Dallas Renegades of the XFL in 2019.

The second season of the new iteration of the USFL kicks off next weekend, with two games on Fox on Saturday, one game on NBC and Peacock on Sunday and one game on FS1 on Sunday.