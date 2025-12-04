Davante Adams didn’t practice Wednesday; Kyren Williams limited

Rams coach Sean McVay said earlier this week that injuries to wide receiver Davante Adams and running back Kyren Williams should not affect their game status for Week 14.

Adams’ hamstring soreness, though, kept him out of Wednesday’s practice.

He played 39 snaps and made four catches for 58 yards and two touchdowns.

Williams’ ankle injury limited him in the first practice of the week.

He left the loss to the Panthers, playing 35 of 52 snaps and running for 72 yards and a touchdown on 13 carries.

The Rams also had cornerback Darious Williams (tibia) and nose tackle Poona Ford (calf) as non-participants.

Safety Kamren Kinchens (shoulder), inside linebacker Omar Speights (ankle) and outside linebacker Byron Young (knee) were limited.

Wide receiver Tutu Atwell (hamstring) fully participated.