Davante Adams: If I wanted to be gone, I’d be gone by now

Raiders receiver Davante Adams has been the subject of some trade rumors for a while.

But General Manager Tom Telesco noted during the scouting combine that the organization does not plan to send Adams elsewhere. And on the eve of Las Vegas’ offseason program beginning, Adams said he’s not looking to leave the franchise either.

“If I wanted to be gone, I’d be gone by now,” Adams said Sunday, via Tashan Reed of TheAthletic.com. “This is where I want to be.”

Part of the reason for that is the Raiders elected to retain Antonio Pierce as the club’s full-time head coach. Once Josh McDaniels was fired after a 3-5 start to the season, Pierce led the team to a 5-4 record over its last nine games.

“It’s already helped the morale of the team,” Adams said of Las Vegas hiring Pierce. “It’s what we were all looking for: To be able to continue with the same mindset that we had. That’s our guy. We’ve got to get to work now. … It’s about what we go out there and do.”

Adams, 31, caught 103 passes for 1,144 yards with eight touchdowns in 2023. He had 100 catches for 1,516 yards with a league-leading 14 touchdowns in his first season with Las Vegas in 2022.