Davante Adams on Raiders’ potential: You stop talking about potential when you’re 10

 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_mailbag_240620.jpg
PFT PM Mailbag: Lions the NFC’s ‘next hot team’?
nbc_pftpm_18gamescoming_240620.jpg
Union is bracing for agreement of 18-game schedule
nbc_pftpm_first60mqb_240620.jpg
Who will be the first QB to reach $60M per year?

Other PFT Content

NFL: JUN 04 Los Angeles Chargers OTA
Joey Bosa: It’s been a “pretty intense” OTA season with Jim Harbaugh
NFL: New England Patriots-Rookie Minicamp
With two rookies and two veterans, Patriots have a “very strong” quarterback room
Comcast-Stream-Saver-16x9-homepage-center-v2.jpg
Comcast’s StreamSaver makes Peacock, Netflix, AppleTV+ available for $15 a month

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_mailbag_240620.jpg
PFT PM Mailbag: Lions the NFC’s ‘next hot team’?
nbc_pftpm_18gamescoming_240620.jpg
Union is bracing for agreement of 18-game schedule
nbc_pftpm_first60mqb_240620.jpg
Who will be the first QB to reach $60M per year?

Other PFT Content

NFL: JUN 04 Los Angeles Chargers OTA
Joey Bosa: It’s been a “pretty intense” OTA season with Jim Harbaugh
NFL: New England Patriots-Rookie Minicamp
With two rookies and two veterans, Patriots have a “very strong” quarterback room
Comcast-Stream-Saver-16x9-homepage-center-v2.jpg
Comcast’s StreamSaver makes Peacock, Netflix, AppleTV+ available for $15 a month

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Davante Adams on Raiders’ potential: You stop talking about potential when you’re 10

  
Published June 21, 2024 07:58 AM

Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams does not want to hear that his team has potential.

Adams has been in Las Vegas for two seasons and has two losing records to show for it, and he’s done thinking about how good the Raiders can be and is focused on actually getting some results.

“I mean, you stop talking about potential when you’re like 10 years old,” Adams said, via ESPN. “So, at the end of the day, it don’t really matter how good we can be. I definitely wouldn’t want to put any expectations on anybody, but it’s no secret we’ve got some dangerous weapons on the team as a whole, not to mention offense.”

Adams said the Raiders have a good wide receiver group.

“The more we get around each other, the more comfortable we are,” Adams said. “We have a pretty cohesive unit right now, and it makes coming out here a lot more fun, makes it easier. And we spend a lot of time together outside of the facility, too, which is what really makes this thing fully special when you have that type of bond and that type of connection with one another. So it’s just going to continue to grow.”