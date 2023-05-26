Davante Adams, Raiders, Chiefs sued by photographer he shoved after game in 2022

The photographer who Davante Adams shoved has filed a lawsuit against the Raiders receiver as well as the Raiders and the Chiefs, the Kansas City Star reports.

Park Zebley filed the lawsuit in the Circuit Court of Jackson County, Missouri, saying he was diagnosed with concussion symptoms. He also claims he feared for his life, receiving death threats after his contact information was circulated online.

The suit also names the Jackson Sports Complex Authority and Landmark Event Staffing Services as defendants.

Following the 30-29 loss to the Chiefs at GEHA Field on Oct. 10, Adams pushed Zebley as he crossed paths with the 20-year-old. Zebley was a University of Missouri-Kansas City student carrying video equipment for a local production company contracted with ESPN to cover the game.

The incident was caught by television cameras.

He was charged with one count of misdemeanor assault in Kansas City municipal court, and his next appearance is scheduled for a hearing June 26.

“A municipal misdemeanor battery charge is not sufficient,” Zebley said in a statement to The Star. “I’m looking for justice. You can’t shove someone down and walk off like it didn’t happen. Not in real life.”

The NFL did not suspend Adams for the incident, which Adams was asked about Thursday before the filing of the lawsuit.

“I mean, I wouldn’t look at the KC incident as something that – I don’t want to say I didn’t learn from it because that makes it sound like I’m not remorseful and stuff like that — but it was just an instance,” Adams told reporters in Las Vegas. “It’s not something that I needed that to happen for me to know that was not the right thing to do. So, it was just something that happened.”

Adams apologized to Zebley after the incident.