Atlanta Braves v Milwaukee Brewers
Frelick On Fire
  • George Bissell
    ,
  • George Bissell
    ,
oly_swm400im_worlds_final_230723.jpg
2023 World Swimming Championships Results
NASCAR Cup Series HighPoint.com 400 - Practice
Winners, losers from Pocono Cup race

Top Clips

nbc_pl_summerseries_howeintv_230723.jpg
Howe reflects on Newcastle’s 3-3 draw with Villa
nbc_pl_summerseries_emeryintv_230723.jpg
Emery ‘very happy’ with 3-3 draw against Newcastle
nbc_pl_summerseries_barnesintv_230723.jpg
Barnes reflects on Newcastle debut against Villa

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Davante Adams: We need Josh Jacobs to reach our aspirations

  
Published July 24, 2023 07:36 AM

It doesn’t look like running back Josh Jacobs will be joining the Raiders at training camp and that’s a negative development for wide receiver Davante Adams.

Jacobs and the Raiders did not reach an agreement on a long-term deal before last Monday’s deadline for franchise-tagged players to do so, which opened the door for Jacobs staying away from training camp. During an appearance on NFL Network, Adams said that he’s been talking to the running back about how to navigate the situation.

Adams said he knows “what it’s like to go back and forth about whether or not you feel appreciated” and that he’s hoping “everyone can carry on with their business” because the running back’s absence lowers the ceiling for the team this season.

“If we really want to have a shot at winning the Super Bowl and having all the elite aspirations that we do, we’re gonna need that guy,” Adams said. “So I’m praying that we can still figure something out, but also understanding where Josh is coming from and trying to coach him through it at the same time.”

The Raiders and Jacobs, who would make $10.1 million under the terms of the tag if he signs it, can work out a new one-year deal, but there’s been no sign that the two sides are working toward such an agreement. As long as that remains the case, Jacobs’ presence won’t be a sure thing for the Raiders.