Davante Adams will wear No. 17 jersey for Jets, Malachi Corley switches to No. 14

Davante Adams will continue to wear the No. 17 jersey on his new team.

The Jets announced today that Adams is wearing No. 17, which is the same number he wore with both the Packers and the Raiders. (Adams wore No. 15 at Fresno State.)

Jets rookie wide receiver Malachi Corley, who had been No. 17, will switch to the No. 14 jersey.

There’s been no word on what Corley got to give up the number, but Adams, who has made about $130 million in his NFL career, likely made it worthwhile for Corley, who is in the first year of his four-year, $6 million rookie contract.