Dave Canales gets six-year deal, the NFL equivalent of hazard pay

David Tepper’s dysfunction is Dave Canales’s windfall.

Per multiple reports, the new Panthers coach will get a six-year contract. That’s happened in recent years after a team has gotten trigger happy with coaching changes and needs to create a sense of stability.

In 2017, the 49ers did it after a pair of one-and-done coaches (Jim Tomsula and Chip Kelly), signing Kyle Shanahan to a six-year contract. Last year, the Texans gave DeMeco Ryans a six-year commitment after firing David Culley after one year, and Lovie Smith after one year.

In theory, the buyout obligation will keep an owner from doing something impulsive. But the Panthers owner will do whatever he wants to do, regardless of what it costs him to do it. This is more about enhancing the financial commitment to make the job more attractive to a coach who accepts the job knowing that it could be a short-term assignment. The greater the buyout, the more palatable an early exit becomes.

Tepper has a habit of firing coaches quickly, both with his football team and his soccer team. If Canales doesn’t win within the first couple of years, he’ll be the next.