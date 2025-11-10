 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_steelers_251110.jpg
Steelers have ‘work to do’ to stay atop AFC North
nbc_pft_jjmccarthy_251110.jpg
Florio: Vikings need a quarterback competition
nbc_pft_coltsjt_251110.jpg
Colts’ OT win big for team’s culture, confidence

Other PFT Content

NFL: NOV 02 Vikings at Lions
J.J. McCarthy has developed an angry alter ego
NFL: Dallas Cowboys at New York Jets
Aaron Glenn again will not say who will start for Jets at QB in Week 10
Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Chargers
Report: Antonio Gates hosted and played in a rigged poker game
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_steelers_251110.jpg
Steelers have ‘work to do’ to stay atop AFC North
nbc_pft_jjmccarthy_251110.jpg
Florio: Vikings need a quarterback competition
nbc_pft_coltsjt_251110.jpg
Colts’ OT win big for team’s culture, confidence

Other PFT Content

NFL: NOV 02 Vikings at Lions
J.J. McCarthy has developed an angry alter ego
NFL: Dallas Cowboys at New York Jets
Aaron Glenn again will not say who will start for Jets at QB in Week 10
Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Chargers
Report: Antonio Gates hosted and played in a rigged poker game
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Dave Canales: I certainly hope we didn’t overlook the Saints

  
Published November 10, 2025 08:29 AM

The Panthers came into Sunday’s home game with a chance to go to 6-4 by beating a one-win Saints team and a sharp opening drive suggested they were on their way to doing just that.

It turned out to be the high point of the day instead. Rico Dowdle’s touchdown run capped a 12-play, seven-minute drive and it also capped the team’s scoring for the afternoon. They did not score again for the remainder of the game and back-to-back turnovers in the second half ended any hopes of beating their NFC South rivals.

After the 17-7 loss, head coach Dave Canales was asked if he thought the team’s players took the Saints too lightly.

“I certainly hope not,” Canales said, via the team’s website. “Our approach is to come back to work every week, regardless of the opponent. We’re in pursuit of our best football. That was not our best today, and we did not let the things that we’ve been successful with come alive today, so we have to make sure that we take the next opponent, look at what they’re doing, and have that type of mentality. Our mindset has to be to find our best, find our best football. It can’t depend on who the opponent. You respect a bunch of pros, and every week they’re going to bring a bus full of pros every week. And so we have to make sure that we’re detailed, we’re locked in, and get back on track with our work.”

Left tackle Ikem Ekwonu said he felt “the preparation this week wasn’t good enough” and the Panthers are going to have to change that to get back on a winning track in Atlanta next Sunday.