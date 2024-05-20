 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

PFT Clips

nbc_csu_giantsjones_240520.jpg
Jones must ‘take control’ of the New York Giants
nbc_csu_nixwithpayton_240520.jpg
Broncos’ Nix will adapt to the NFL ‘really fast’
nbc_csu_mayepatriotsqbs_240520.jpg
Can Maye address the routine mistakes for Pats?

Other PFT Content

Arena Football: Arena Bowl
Arena Football League moves forward, but still feels wobbly
San Francisco 49ers v Washington Commanders
The Commanders keep sending mixed messages on whether they’re done with old name and logo
cash_hundreds_sheet_200
Private equity firms prepare for NFL opportunities

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

PFT Clips

nbc_csu_giantsjones_240520.jpg
Jones must ‘take control’ of the New York Giants
nbc_csu_nixwithpayton_240520.jpg
Broncos’ Nix will adapt to the NFL ‘really fast’
nbc_csu_mayepatriotsqbs_240520.jpg
Can Maye address the routine mistakes for Pats?

Other PFT Content

Arena Football: Arena Bowl
Arena Football League moves forward, but still feels wobbly
San Francisco 49ers v Washington Commanders
The Commanders keep sending mixed messages on whether they’re done with old name and logo
cash_hundreds_sheet_200
Private equity firms prepare for NFL opportunities

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Dave Canales: You have to earn prime-time games

  
Published May 20, 2024 05:31 PM

When the NFL schedule was released last week, 31 teams learned that they will be playing games in prime time this season.

The Panthers were the only team to be left out of the fun. They will have a standalone game when they face the Giants in Germany on a Sunday morning in the U.S. in Week 10, but they will otherwise be playing Sunday afternoon games for the rest of the season.

On Monday, head coach Dave Canales said that those are the breaks for a team coming off of a 2-15 season.

“You got to earn it, you got to earn prime-time games,” Canales said, via the team’s website. “They don’t just throw you on prime-time games for no reason. . . . We have to build something, a version of football that we’re proud of and be able to accentuate the strengths and talents of our guys that we have.”

Canales believes the team will get to that point, but that they have “a long way to go” before they will be scoring the most desired spots on the schedule.