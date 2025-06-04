Dave Toub: Xavier Worthy is the best PR nobody knows about right now

Tyreek Hill began his NFL career as a jack-of-all trades, returning punts and kickoffs as a rookie in 2016 along with playing 41 percent of the offensive snaps. When Hill became the Chiefs’ No. 1 wide receiver in 2017, special teams coach Dave Toub campaigned for Hill still to have a role as a punt returner.

He continued to return some punts in 2017 and 2018, but Hill has never returned a kickoff since his rookie season.

That’s a similar role the Chiefs had envisioned for Xavier Worthy until Rashee Rice tore an ACL on Sept. 29. Worthy ended up playing 66 percent of the offensive snaps and none on special teams.

Toub, though, would love to have Worthy as a punt returner for this season.

“He’ll be in the mix,” Toub said, via Ed Easton of Chiefs Wire. “Now, if you remember Worthy, you know he was going to be our guy. He planned on being our guy until Rashee Rice got hurt, and that changed everything for that dynamic. He ended up being the number one [receiver] for us last year, so we couldn’t afford to have him back there. I say he’s the best punt returner nobody knows about right now in the league, and that’s Worthy, so hopefully we get him back there, too.”

Nikko Remigio and Brashard Smith are other candidates to return punts for the Chiefs this season. Mecole Hardman had 20 punt returns last season and Remigio 11, with the two combining for a 9.9-yard average.