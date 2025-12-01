 Skip navigation
David Blough will be the Commanders’ quarterbacks coach for the rest of the season

  
Published December 1, 2025 06:02 PM

The Commanders lost a member of their coaching staff after Sunday night’s loss to the Broncos.

Quarterbacks coach Tavita Pritchard agreed to become the next head coach of Stanford late last week and remained with the team through Sunday’s game. On Monday, head coach Dan Quinn announced that assistant quarterbacks coach David Blough will take on the job for the rest of the season.

Blough joined the Commanders’ staff this season. It is his first NFL coaching position.

Blough spent five seasons as a quarterback in the NFL. He appeared in seven games and made five starts for the Lions between 2019-2021 and started two games for the Cardinals in 2022. Commanders offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury was the head coach in Arizona at the time.