David Montgomery cuts Packers lead to 10-7

The Lions offense got off to a sluggish start on Thanksgiving, but they came to life after falling behind by 10 points.

David Montgomery capped a 10-play, 65-yard drive with a three-yard touchdown run out of a Wildcat formation and the Lions are back within 10-7 with less than eight minutes to play in the first half.

Montgomery got the final three carries of the drive, but the biggest plays came from others. After failing to complete a pass in the first quarter, quarterback Jared Goff hit wide receivers Jameson Williams and Tom Kennedy for gains of over 20 yards and the team also got an 18-yard run by Montgomery’s backfield mate Jahmyr Gibbs.

The Lions lost wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown to an ankle injury on their second possession, but there’s some positive signs for the unit as halftime approaches.