David Njoku wants Myles Garrett to stay with Browns, plans to talk to him

Myles Garrett has been a hot topic of conversation on and around radio row at Super Bowl LIX since he publicly requested to be traded form the Browns earlier this week.

But at least one of his longtime teammates would like to get him to reconsider.

Tight end David Njoku told Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com on Thursday that he’s planning to speak with Garrett and see what can be done.

“For me, I’m Cleveland ride or die,” Njoku said to Cabot. “I hope Myles tries to stay. That’s like a brother to me, obviously, so I’m going talk to him and see what I can do.

“Obviously, Myles is a big part of our team, so you hate to see a guy like that leave,” he added. “So, hopefully [he] doesn’t.”

Garrett and Njoku were both selected by the Browns in the first round of the 2017 draft and have been teammates ever since. But Njoku can also relate to requesting a trade, as he once did that himself. But General Manager Andrew Berry didn’t grant it, and now Njoku is just fine where he is.

That may be part of why he’s not upset with Garrett for making his request.

“I’m not mad at him for wanting to win a championship,” Njoku said. “We all do.”

Njoku, however, wants to do it with the team that drafted him.

“Absolutely,” Njoku said. “But we all want to be champions. It’s tough. It’s complicated.”

So, Njoku wants to do what he can to keep Garrett on board in Cleveland.

“We’re going to see,” Njoku said. “There’s only one way to find out. I’ll talk to him and we’ll go from there.”