Dawand Jones out for season with knee injury

The Browns have another significant injury to deal with on offense.

Head coach Kevin Stefanski told reporters in his Monday video conference that rookie offensive tackle Dawand Jones is out for the season with a knee injury that requires surgery.

Jones suffered the injury during practice last week and did not play in Sunday’s victory over the Jaguars.

“I’ve seen Dawand make great strides on and off the field,” Stefanski said, via 923 The Fan. “We have a great room. That offensive line room, that’s a room that is great for a young player. i thought he got better as the season went on.”

The Browns already lost right tackle Jack Conklin for the season and left tackle Jedrick Wills has been out for several weeks due to injury as well.

Plus, Cleveland has dealt with losing running back Nick Chubb and quarterback Deshaun Watson to season-ending injuries.

Still, the Browns are 8-5 and the AFC’s current No. 5 seed. Cleveland will host Chicago in Week 15.