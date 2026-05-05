Dax Hill hopes Bengals keep him at outside cornerback

Dax Hill has shown he has the versatility to play in multiple spots in the Bengals secondary over the years, but he thinks the best plan is for him to stay at one position moving forward.

Hill began his time in Cincinnati as a safety and opened last season as a slot corner before moving to an outside corner spot a few weeks into the year. Hill finished the season with 88 tackles and an interception, and he said on Tuesday that he believes remaining in that spot will be the best thing for both him and the team.

“Staying at one spot, I feel like that’s ideal for development and my mental health. . . . It was challenging at first, but now I’m kind of used to it,” Hill said, via Kelsey Conway of the Cincinnati Enquirer. “But I feel like now I kind of know what I want and I want to do what’s best for the team.”

Hill is in the fifth year of his rookie deal, so his play in the coming season will help determine the size of his next contract. That makes his desire to feel as comfortable as possible even easier to understand as the Bengals move toward the start of the regular season.