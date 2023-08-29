DB Darren Hall, OL Justin Shaffer among final Falcons cuts

The Falcons cut 2021 third-round pick Jalen Mayfield on Saturday and a couple of other recent draft picks were cut loose on Tuesday when the team set its initial 53-man roster.

Defensive back Darren Hall, a 2021 fourth-round pick, and offensive lineman Justin Shaffer, a 2022 sixth-round pick, were both placed on waivers. Hall played 31 games and made 10 starts over the last two seasons, but Shaffer has never appeared in a regular season game.

The Falcons placed defensive back Cornell Armstrong and wide receiver Penny Hart on injured reserve, which means neither will be eligible to return to action this season.

Wide receiver J.J. Arcega-Whiteside, defensive back Breon Borders, offensive lineman Jonotthan Harrison, linebacker Andre Smith, and linebacker Kemoko Turay were released. They are vested veterans and will immediately become free agents.

The Falcons also waived running backs Micah Abernathy, Godwin Igwebuike, Clint Ratkovich, and Carlos Washington Jr.; wide receivers Slade Bolden, Keilahn Harris, Zay Malone, and Mathew Sexton; defensive backs Natrone Brooks, Cliff Chatman, and Lukas Denis; defensive linemen Carlos Davis, Demone Harris, Timmy Horne, LaCale London, and Caeveon Patton; tight ends Tucker Fisk and Parker Hesse; linebackers Frank Ginda and Mike Jones; and offensive linemen Michal Menet, Trevor Reid, Tyler Vrabel, and Barry Wesley.