Top News

nbc_moto_redbudehl_230701.jpg
Jett Lawrence wins 10th straight moto at RedBud Pro Motocross, Haiden Deegan scores first 250 overall
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Phillips 66 National Championships - Day 1
Katie Ledecky wins by 28 seconds to cap U.S. Swimming Championships
NASCAR Xfinity Series The Loop 121
Chicago Xfinity race to resume Sunday

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pga_rocketmortgagerd3hl_230701.jpg
Highlights: Rocket Mortgage Classic, Round 3
oly_sww1500fr_nationals_230701_1920x1080.jpg
Ledecky glides to 1500m win at Nationals
nbc_golf_ussord3_230701.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 3

DeAndre Hopkins posts photo with Matthew Judon from Patriots locker room

  
Published June 15, 2023 01:05 PM
June 12, 2023 09:28 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms question if DeAndre Hopkins and Bill O’Brien could come together in New England, given their past in Houston, and assess if the WR would be willing to go elsewhere for less.

The deal isn’t done yet. As far as anyone knows, it’s not close. But a Thursday afternoon social-media development does nothing to derail the momentum pointing toward a potential contract between the Patriots and receiver DeAndre Hopkins.

Hopkins posted a photo on Instagram . It shows him in the Patriots locker room, with linebacker Matthew Judon.

Jeff Howe of TheAthletic.com has reported that there’s “optimism ” on both sides regarding a potential deal between the Patriots and Hopkins.

Thus, if someone else is going to make a move, they’d better do it quickly. Or Hopkins will quite possibly end up being the newest member of the Patriots.