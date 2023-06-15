DeAndre Hopkins posts photo with Matthew Judon from Patriots locker room
Published June 15, 2023 01:05 PM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms question if DeAndre Hopkins and Bill O’Brien could come together in New England, given their past in Houston, and assess if the WR would be willing to go elsewhere for less.
The deal isn’t done yet. As far as anyone knows, it’s not close. But a Thursday afternoon social-media development does nothing to derail the momentum pointing toward a potential contract between the Patriots and receiver DeAndre Hopkins.
Hopkins posted a photo on Instagram . It shows him in the Patriots locker room, with linebacker Matthew Judon.
Jeff Howe of TheAthletic.com has reported that there’s “optimism ” on both sides regarding a potential deal between the Patriots and Hopkins.
Thus, if someone else is going to make a move, they’d better do it quickly. Or Hopkins will quite possibly end up being the newest member of the Patriots.