DeAndre Hopkins says a lot of teams didn’t want him, he’s using that as motivation

DeAndre Hopkins was cut by the Cardinals in May and signed by the Titans in July. During his two months as a free agent, Hopkins was disappointed to learn that a lot of teams didn’t want him.

Hopkins says that several teams he had interest in didn’t return his interest before the Titans finally brought him in at the start of training camp.

“Detroit Lions, they didn’t want me,” Hopkins told GQ. “Dallas Cowboys didn’t want me. Giants didn’t want me. Shit. Who else ain’t want me? San Fran ain’t want me.”

Hopkins says that will motivate him this season.

“I’m very grateful for where I am, I think I made the best decision,” he says. “But when you’re a player and some people feel like they’re great without you, and then you see what they have on paper, or you see what they do, you mark those games down, as a competitor. I can’t wait to play’ em and, honestly, try my best to crush they ass.”

Hopkins is 31 and his production has declined, so it’s not a big surprise that many teams didn’t want him. But the Titans believe he’s going to prove he still has something left. And he has a lot of teams he wants to prove wrong.