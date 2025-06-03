Death threats to Astros pitcher Lance McCullers Jr. came from “overseas” resident

The combination of social media and legalized betting have created some distinctly antisocial outcomes.

The latest high-profile example happened in Major League Baseball. Houston Astros pitcher Lance McCullers Jr. received death threats after a rough outing last month against the Reds.

Via TheAthletic.com, the Houston Police Department determined the threats came from a “resident overseas.”

The man, who has not been identified, said he lost money betting on the Astros and was “frustrated and inebriated” when he made the threats.

No charges have been filed. Given that the person resides in another country, it would be complicated, to say the least.

Far more complicated than the effort necessary to make online death threats.

It happens far too often. And it’s important that the threats be investigated and, where possible, prosecuted.

“It’s been a tough evening,” McCullers said after it happened. “I understand people are very passionate and people love the Astros and love sports, but threatening to find my kids and murder them is a little bit tough to deal with.”

It won’t change unless those who make those threats are held accountable. The proliferation and ease of legalized gambling, where anyone in any jurisdiction that allows it can place wagers on their phones, makes it important for threats made via digital technology be handled no differently than threats made in person, over the phone, or through the mail.

It’s an issue for all sports, including the NFL. Once those who make those threats realize there’s a price to pay for it, they’ll knock it off.