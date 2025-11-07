Dee and Jimmy Haslam: We appreciate the valued role Paul DePodesta played in our organization

The Browns officially announced Paul DePodesta’s departure from the organization on Friday, after reports emerged on Thursday that the chief strategy officer was being hired by MLB’s Colorado Rockies.

DePodesta will be the Rockies’ president of baseball operations.

“We want to thank Paul for his contributions to the Cleveland Browns over the past nine and a half seasons,” Browns owners Dee and Jimmy Haslam said in a statement released by the team. “Paul’s humble and egoless approach encouraged a culture of teamwork and collaboration. He helped modernize our research and analytics departments, and his broad background in professional sports brought a different perspective to our organization. We appreciate the valued role he played in our organization as a member of our leadership team and wish him all the best in his return to Major League Baseball with the Colorado Rockies.”

DePodesta was hired in 2016 and the Browns went 56-99-1 in his tenure. He was involved in hiring both head coach Kevin Stefanski and General Manager Andrew Berry in 2020.

TheAthletic.com reported on Thursday that DePodesta was the Rockies’ third choice, as former finalists Arizona Diamondbacks assistant G.M. Amiel Sawdaye and Cleveland Guardians assistant G.M. Matt Forman decided to remain in their current jobs.