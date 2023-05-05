 Skip navigation
Deebo Samuel: 49ers were better than Eagles, we lost because we played with 10 people

  
Published May 5, 2023 12:16 AM
The Eagles beat the 49ers 31-7 in the NFC Championship Game, but San Francisco wide receiver Deebo Samuel says the better team didn’t win that day.

Samuel says that there is “No question” the 49ers were the better team, and that San Francisco would have won if not for losing quarterback Brock Purdy to an elbow injury.

“We lost because we played with 10 people ,” Samuel told Complex.com.

Samuel said the Eagles are his “most hated team” and that he’s sick of hearing people say the Eagles were better than the 49ers last year or will be better than them this year.

“All the trash talk coming from the Eagles fan base and the players, you just get tired of that,” Samuel said.

The Eagles are the current favorites to win the NFC, with the 49ers right behind them. The two teams will meet in the regular season, and an NFC Championship Game rematch could be coming as well. Samuel likes the 49ers’ chances, if they’re healthy.