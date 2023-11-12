Deebo Samuel puts 49ers up 27-3 in third quarter

Wide receiver Deebo Samuel and left tackle Trent Williams showed the 49ers what they were missing the last couple of weeks on a third quarter touchdown.

The 49ers gave Samuel the ball on an end around and Samuel ran behind Williams on the left side of the field all the way into the end zone. Samuel’s touchdown and the ensuing extra point stretched the 49ers’ lead to 27-3 with just over a minute to play in the third quarter.

Samuel’s touchdown came after the third Jaguars turnover of the day and it looked for a moment like defensive back Ambry Thomas scored an unlikely touchdown on the play. Thomas forced and recovered a Christian Kirk fumble and then ran untouched into the end zone as the befuddled Jaguars seemed to think the play was over, but the score was nullified by a penalty on the 49ers for having players come off the bench onto the field during the return.

Samuel has three carries for 29 yards and three catches for 40 yards in his return from a shoulder injury. There’s still time on the clock, but it looks like his return to the lineup will coincide with the 49ers’ return to the winning side of a final score.