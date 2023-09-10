DeForest Buckner returns fumble 26 yards for a go-ahead TD

In one of the strangest plays of opening weekend, DeForest Buckner returned a fumble (of a fumble of a fumble recovery) 26 yards for a go-ahead touchdown.

The Colts lead the Jaguars 21-17 with 2:27 remaining in the third quarter.

Buckner sacked Trevor Lawrence for an 8-yard loss. Lawrence’s hand was empty as it came forward. The ball bounced to Jaguars running back Tank Bigsby, who picked it up and stood in place with his back to the defense.

Colts linebacker Zaire Franklin ran behind Bigsby and punched out the ball.

Buckner picked it up and ran to the end zone, barely getting in before his knee touched down.

Officials reviewed the play and ruled it stood as called on the field.

It was Buckner’s second career fumble return for a touchdown. His first came in 2019 when he was with the 49ers.