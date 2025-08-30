 Skip navigation
Deion Sanders and Colorado lose first game of post-Travis Hunter, Shedeur Sanders era

  
Published August 30, 2025 05:34 AM

Colorado coach Deion Sanders is 0-1 without his son Shedeur at quarterback and Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter at wide receiver and cornerback.

Colorado opened the 2025 season with a 27-20 loss at home to Georgia Tech.

Although Sanders has recruited well and brought excitement to a Colorado program that was in rough shape before he arrived, the loss to Georgia Tech put some of his weaknesses as a coach on display. Sanders’ teams have consistently struggled to manage late-game situations, and his Buffaloes showed some terrible clock management in the final minute of the loss to Georgia Tech, letting far too much time run off the clock on their final offensive possession.

“Oh, Lord. That’s a tough one,” Sanders said after the game. “We will do better next week. Let’s go.”

For all the hype around Sanders, he’s now 13-13 in 26 games as head coach at Colorado. He was hired to bring more than just a .500 record to Colorado, but at the start of his third season with the Buffaloes, he’s a .500 coach.