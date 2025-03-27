Deion Sanders: I’m happy with Shedeur going to any of the teams that need a quarterback

Colorado coach Deion Sanders says he and his son and quarterback Shedeur Sanders will be happy playing for any NFL team that needs a quarterback.

Deion told Skip Bayless that he and Shedeur check in regularly about pre-draft visits and that they both feel good about the process and the teams that might draft him.

“Shedeur has told me, he’s talked to me intently about all the visits he’s had with all the teams, so I know where his heart is, I know where he wants to go,” Sanders said. “If it’s New York it’s New York, if it’s Tennessee, if it’s Cleveland, if it’s still the Raiders, if it’s New Orleans, if it’s any of those teams that are seeking a quarterback I’m happy with it, man. Because I know what he’s going to do to the organization.”

Contrary to some talk that Deion would attempt to steer Shedeur to a certain team, Deion seems most interested in not saying anything that would make any team hesitate to draft his son. The message from the Sanders family is that Shedeur will be a happy camper wherever he ends up.