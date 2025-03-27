 Skip navigation
nbc_pft_mccarthy_250327.jpg
Why Vikings can’t just hand McCarthy QB1
nbc_pft_willcampbell_250327.jpg
Campbell’s arm-length measurements change
nbc_pft_40yardtime_250327.jpg
Restrepo’s 40-yard time could deter teams

NFL: JAN 04 Bengals at Steelers
NFL Top 100 2025 free agents: Tee Higgins gets tagged; Sam Darnold does not
Pittsburgh Steelers v Atlanta Falcons
Dolphins, James Daniels agree to terms
NFL: NFC Wild Card Round-Minnesota Vikings at Los Angeles Rams
2025 NFL free agency tracker: Signings, trades, franchise tags, news
NFL: JAN 04 Bengals at Steelers
NFL Top 100 2025 free agents: Tee Higgins gets tagged; Sam Darnold does not
Pittsburgh Steelers v Atlanta Falcons
Dolphins, James Daniels agree to terms
NFL: NFC Wild Card Round-Minnesota Vikings at Los Angeles Rams
2025 NFL free agency tracker: Signings, trades, franchise tags, news
Deion Sanders: I’m happy with Shedeur going to any of the teams that need a quarterback

  
Published March 27, 2025 03:37 PM

Colorado coach Deion Sanders says he and his son and quarterback Shedeur Sanders will be happy playing for any NFL team that needs a quarterback.

Deion told Skip Bayless that he and Shedeur check in regularly about pre-draft visits and that they both feel good about the process and the teams that might draft him.

“Shedeur has told me, he’s talked to me intently about all the visits he’s had with all the teams, so I know where his heart is, I know where he wants to go,” Sanders said. “If it’s New York it’s New York, if it’s Tennessee, if it’s Cleveland, if it’s still the Raiders, if it’s New Orleans, if it’s any of those teams that are seeking a quarterback I’m happy with it, man. Because I know what he’s going to do to the organization.”

Contrary to some talk that Deion would attempt to steer Shedeur to a certain team, Deion seems most interested in not saying anything that would make any team hesitate to draft his son. The message from the Sanders family is that Shedeur will be a happy camper wherever he ends up.