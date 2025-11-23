 Skip navigation
Deion Sanders is attending Shedeur Sanders’ first start for Browns in Las Vegas

  
November 23, 2025

As he makes his first career start on Sunday, Shedeur Sanders will have some familial support in the crowd.

Via Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com, Deion Sanders, Shedeur’s father, is at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas as the Browns play the Raiders on Sunday.

The current head coach at Colorado, Sanders’ Buffaloes lost to Arizona State 42-17 on Saturday.

Earlier in the week, Deion Sanders told reporters in Colorado that he was contemplating making the trip.

“You don’t want to be his distraction,” Deion Sanders said, via Cabot. “But then you think, you know he came all the way up here to see you? So that’s even a shorter trip to go see him.

“You start thinking that as a dad.”

Shedeur Sanders was 4-of-16 for 47 yards with an interception in his debut last week.